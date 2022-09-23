Watch Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao Fight Live Tonight On ESPN

On Friday night, Top Rank Boxing heads to the Prudential Center in New Jersey for a card headlined by native Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) as he heads home to face the 2016 Brazilian Olympic Gold Medalist Robson Conceição (17-1, 8 KOs) in a junior lightweight championship bout.

In the eight-round lightweight co-feature, Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on the more experienced veteran Omar Tienda (25-5, 18 KOs).

The Top Rank card will be simulcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live streamed on ESPN+ on September 23rd.

Stevenson the U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist in 2016 failed to make weight for tonight’s title fight so his WBC and WBO 130 lbs titles were stripped and only the challenger Conceicao can fight for the belts.

After failing to make the junior lightweight limit, Stevenson said that he would move up to the lightweight division in his next fight because his body can no longer cut down to 130 lbs.

The Brazilian challenger felt it was unprofessional for Stevenson to fail to make the weight and he vows to bring home the titles to Brazil.

The Top Rank card is stacked with action with several undefeated rising prospects showcased on the card like Bruce Carrington, Floyd Diaz and Jahi Tucker to name a few.

Official Fight Card

Junior Lightweight Championship – Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceição (WBC, WBO Titles)

Lightweight – Keyshawn Davis vs. Omar Tienda

Junior Lightweight – Henry Lebron vs. Andy Vences

Featherweight – Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Argel

Welterweight – Jahi Tucker vs. Jose Luis Sanchez

Welterweight – Pablo Valdez vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez

Featherweight – Orlando Gonzalez vs. Misael Lopez

Super Bantamweight – Floyd Diaz vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez

Welterweight – Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips

Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT, Live Stream on ESPN+ and TV broadcast on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

