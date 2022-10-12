Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall Fight Week Press Conference Live Stream Video

Undefeated champions Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will finally square up in the ring to battle it out for undisputed status in the women’s middleweight division on October 15 at the The O2 Arena, London, England.

First the champions will meet face to face during the final fight week press conference which will be live streamed on the Sky Sports Boxing YouTube page.

Shields and Marshall have bad blood stemming from their amateur boxing days, with Marshall being the only fighter in Shields career to beat her.

That loss has been lingering on Shields mind and she has wanted payback ever since. Marshall who holds the WBO title believes in her mind that Shields was forced into this fight and she will beat the American unified champion again in the pro ranks.

The entire card will feature all female fights from top to bottom, and the co-main event pits undefeated WBO/IBF super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer against WBC champion Alycia Baumgardner in a unification bout that could steal the show.

Mayer will have the height and boxing advantage but Baumgardner has the power and feels like once she lands on Mayer it will change the entire fight.

Just like Shields and Marshall, Mayer and Baumgardner do not like each other will vow to take it out in the ring. It will be a match of boxer versus puncher and fans will be the winner on Saturday night, a great event to display women’s boxing.

Watch the final fight week press conference live stream for Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall on Wednesday, October 13, 2022 at 7:45 AM ET / 4:45 AM PT on YouTube



Video upload by Sky Sports Boxing

