Conor McGregor: If we fight today, I end Floyd Mayweather!

The Notorious Conor McGregor still hasn’t let go of his belief that he would beat Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a rematch if they ever fight again.

The Irish mixed martial arts megastar who is still under contract with the UFC, fought Mayweather in 2017, and it was his pro boxing debut. The two-division UFC champ put up a competitive fight against the greatest pound for pound boxer of this era, until he was stopped in the tenth.

A lot of viewers believed Mayweather carried McGregor in the fight, and Mayweather agreed to the sentiment that McGregor was easy work. Mayweather admit he barely trained for the McGregor fight and still beat him without a serious camp.

McGregor was impressed with undefeated and undisputed women’s middleweight champion Claressa Shields performance against Savannah Marshall over the weekend and tweeted in response to a fan comparing her to Floyd Mayweather by suggesting she has more venom and he would beat Floyd today.

“You’ve way more venom then Floyd. I beat Floyd if we rematch. Untold truth it was me who carried him the early rounds playing pitty patty. Every single shot I threw early landed. From body to head I was playing ping pong. I come out full force, and today, I end floyd.” @TheNotoriousMMA October 16, 2022

The 45-year-old Mayweather who is happily retired from professional boxing, has made it known he would gladly rematch McGregor because he doesn’t see him as a threat and it would be easy money.

Since retirement, Mayweather has been busy fighting exhibition bouts. In his most recent exhibition bout he stopped Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura in the second round and old rival Manny Pacquiao was ringside but Mayweather rejected any notion of a possible rematch with the Filipino legend.

Mayweather is currently training for his scheduled exhibition bout against popular British YouTuber Deji Olatunji on November 13, 2022 in Dubai. McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021, he suffered a severe leg injury in his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and spent the year rehabbing his broken leg.

