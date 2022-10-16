Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius Fight Stream, How to Watch Live Online, Start Time

The return of the “Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder takes place on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and he will face off against top heavyweight contender Robert Helenius on a PBC on FOX Sports PPV card.

Wilder is the former WBC heavyweight champion and best known for his brutal battles with undefeated WBC champion Tyson Fury.

The thing that makes Wilder dangerous is his vicious right hand, he touches you and you go down or you get knocked out cold.

Fans are eager to see if he still has it when he takes on a former sparring partner and longtime heavyweight contender Robert Helenius.

Swedish-Finnish boxer Helenius is ready to pull off the upset and he will need to avoid the power of Wilder if he can do that and box he has a chance, but almost everyone who faces the Alabama native and gets hit flush ends up getting badly and it changes their game plan and they go into survival mode.

The co-main event has former super middleweight champions Caleb Plant and Anthony Dirrell mixing it up in a 12 round bout.

The Premier Boxing Champions card will also feature undefeated Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez as he takes on Carlos Negron.

The opening bout of the FOX Sports PPV has undefeated bantamweight Gary Antonio Russell facing Emmanuel Rodriguez in fight styles match up that could end up fight of the night.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius

Super Middleweight – Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell

Heavyweight – Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron

Bantamweight – Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez

How to watch the fight and start time

Watch Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live on Pay-Per-View Tonight October 15, 2022 at 9PM ET / 6PM PT. The fight can be purchased online & streamed on the FOX Sports app on all supported devices. For more information on Tonight’s fight and how to watch visit: https://www.foxsports.com/boxing/pbc

Like this: Like Loading...