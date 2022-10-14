Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2 Fight Live Stream Weigh In Video and Results

Devin “The Dream” Haney and George “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr. are ready to rematch for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship of the world at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 15, but first the combatants must make the 135 lbs weight limit on Friday night’s weigh-in.

Haney went to enemy soil when he traveled to Australia from California to take the titles off Kambosos Jr. who previously beat Teofimo Lopez in an upset in New York to get the belts.

Kambosos was overconfident and believed he would beat Haney only to get outboxed by the undefeated American.

Haney signed on for the immediate rematch and once again he will have to travel to Kambosos country to defend his titles, and he believes he will beat the Aussie even easier the second time around.

Women’s IBF Junior featherweight champion Cherneka Johnson will be featured on the card and she will take on Susie Ramadan, and popular Aussie boxing twin brothers Andrew Moloney and Jason Moloney will also be on the bill.

Fight Card and Weights

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr

Bantamweight (118 lbs) – Jason Moloney vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha

Junior Bantamweight (115 lbs) – Andrew Moloney vs. Norbelto Jimenez

Women’s Junior Featherweight (122 lbs) – Cherneka Johnson vs. Susie Ramadan

Light Welterweight (140 lbs) – John Mannu vs. Adrian Sosa

Heavyweight (No Weight Limit) – Hemi Ahio vs. Faiga Opelu

Cruiserweight (200 lbs) – David Nyika vs. Titi Motusaga

Middleweight (160 lbs) – Amari Jones vs. Tej Pratap Singh

Middleweight (160 lbs) – Lorenzo Simpson vs. Marcus Heywood

The pre-fight weigh in will be live streamed online on Top Rank’s official YouTube page and will start at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on Friday, October 14th.

Haney vs. Kambosos 2 is promoted by Top Rank, Devin Haney Promotions, DiBella Entertainment, Ferocious Promotions, Duco Events, and TEG Sport.

Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. 2 takes place on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT, LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

