How to Watch Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall Fight Stream Live Online

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall and Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner is the championship double-header taking place on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The card features all female fights on the grand stage, and is something never before seen in boxing history, where the main event is carried by females and there are no male bouts on the card.

This historical groundbreaking event is one of a kind and all of the female fighters and promoters involved home this fight helps the mainstream fans realize women’s boxing is to be taken seriously as a sport just like men’s boxing.

The main event is for the undisputed middleweight championship, both Shields and Marshall are unbeaten, and are bringing belts to the ring.

Shields currently holds the WBC/WBA/IBF titles while Marshall will carry the WBO strap to the ring, this fight will crown the Queen of the division and possible pound for pound leader.

The Co-main event is a super featherweight unification battle between undefeated WBO/IBF champion Mikaela Mayer and WBC champ Alycia Baumgardner.

Fight Card

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall

Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner

Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik

Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov

Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva

April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez

Georgia O’Connor vs. Joyce Van Ee

Ebonie Jones vs. Jasmina Nad

Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg

Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly

Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi

How to Watch Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall, Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner

The all-female boxing event takes place on Saturday, October 15, 2022 (2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT) streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. For more information on how to watch visit: https://plus.espn.com/top-rank

Like this: Like Loading...