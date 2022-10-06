How To Watch Glory Collision 4: Badr Hari vs Alistair Overeem 3 Fight Live Stream Online

Glory: Collision 4 kickboxing event on October 8, 2022 at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands will be one of the biggest events in the companies history, with a heavyweight trilogy between Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem as the headliner and four championship bouts all in one card.

Former K-1 champion Badr Hari is the bad boy of kickboxing and Alistair Overeem is one of the most decorated combat sports athletes in the world having competed in the UFC and winning titles in K-1 kickboxing and several MMA organizations including DREAM and Strikeforce.

Hari and Overeem first met in 2008 in K1 and Overeem knocked out the Moroccan-Dutch star, they would meet again the following year at the K-1 World Grand Prix 2009 Semi Finals and Hari would get his revenge by stopping Overeem by TKO.

Its been over 10 years and the rubbermatch and it will be scheduled for three rounds and hopefully the score will be settled.

Also on the card are 4 championship bouts.

The co-main event has GLORY women’s super bantamweight champion Tiffany Van Soest defending her belt against Sarah Moussaddak.

Sergej Maslobojev vs. Tarik Khbabez will be for the vacant GLORY light heavyweight title.

Stoyan Koprivlenski will challenge champion Tyjani Beztati for the GLORY lightweight title and Thai champion Petchpanomrung will put his GLORY featherweight belt on the line against challenger Abraham Vidales.

Glory Collision 4 Fight Card

Heavyweight – Badr Hari vs. Alistair Overeem, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Women’s Super Bantamweight Championship – Tiffany Van Soest (Champ) vs. Sarah Moussaddak

Light Heavyweight Championship – Sergej Maslobojev vs. Tarik Khbabez (Vacant title)

Lightweight Championship – Tyjani Beztati (Champ) vs. Stoyan Koprivlenski

Featherweight Championship – Petchpanomrung (Champ) vs. Abraham Vidales

Heavyweight – Levi Rigters vs. Tariq Osaro

Middleweight – Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Cesar Almeida

Light Heavyweight – Felipe Micheletti vs. Donegi Abena

Middleweight – Michael Boapeah vs. Sergej Braun

GLORY Collision 4 takes place on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 8:00 pm CET / 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT and will be shown via Live Stream online on VIDEOLAND in the Netherlands and GloryFights.com for the rest of the world.

For more information on how to watch GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs. Overeem 3 visit: https://www.glorykickboxing.com/collision-4-how-to-watch

