How To Watch Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo Fight Stream Live Online

Undefeated light middleweight rising star Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora will headline a SHOWTIME Championship Boxing event against Carlos Ocampo on Saturday night from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The Premier Boxing Champions broadcast will co-feature Carlos Adames (21-1, 16 KOs) versus Juan Macias Montiel (23-5-2, 23 KOs) in a middleweight contest, and to kickoff the show in the opening bout undefeated IBF super flyweight world champion Fernando Martinez (14-0, 8 KOs) of Argentina takes on former champion Jerwin Ancajas (32-2-2, 22 KOs) of the Philippines in an anticipated rematch.

Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) of Coachella, California stands a lanky six feet, six inches tall and fights in the 154-pound division. He is a freak of nature at his height and to fight at such a low weight division, he gives the fighters in the light middleweight division difficulty trying to reach his head.

Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico is ready to take on the challenge of the Towering Inferno and he isn’t intimidated by the height and reach advantage of Fundora.

The winner of Fundora vs. Ocampo could be next in line for a title shot in the division.

A Free Live Stream preliminary broadcast will air before the SHOWTIME card, and it will feature Sebastian Fundora’s sister Gabriela Fundora taking on Naomi Reyes in a flyweight scrap.

Fight Card

Light Middleweight – Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo

Light Middleweight – Carlos Adames vs. Juan Macias Montiel

Super Flyweight Championship – Fernando Martinez vs. Jerwin Ancajas (IBF Title)

Welterweight – Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas vs. Mykal Fox

Super Featherweight – Victor Slavinksyi vs. Edward Vazquez

Women’s Flyweight – Gabriela Fundora vs. Naomi Reyes

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast starts at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, October 8, 2022 and is available online through the SHOWTIME APP.

For more information on how to watch Saturday’s Fundora vs. Ocampo fight online visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5561/fundora-vs-ocampo

