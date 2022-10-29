Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Fight Live Stream, How to Watch Online, Start Time

On Saturday night YouTube sensation turned boxer, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will enter the ring for his sixth professional bout and he will go up against his toughest foe yet, the legendary Mixed Martial Arts icon, Anderson “The Spider” Silva.

The event will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona and is promoted by Most Valuable Promotions and broadcast live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View and will feature the pro boxing debut of former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell.

Paul is 5 and 0 with 4 knockouts to his boxing resume. The Former Disney star and YouTuber fell in love with boxing and is determined to elevate to contender status within 5 years and achieve his dream of becoming a boxing world champion.

He understands the haters will continue to discredit him and say he hasn’t fought a legit boxer, but he has knocked out two legit fighters who have trained in boxing in the world of MMA. He knocked former UFC star Ben Askren out and fought former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley twice and knocked him out in the second fight.

Tonight he takes on another UFC legend in former middleweight champion Anderson Silva and wants to win the fight by knockout.

Anderson Silva was considered washed up in the last few years of his MMA career, but he has had a resurgence in boxing since retiring from MMA. The Brazilian legend who is 47 years old, was able to outbox former boxing champ Julio Cesar Chavez in an upset that shocked the boxing world.

Tonight Silva will try to defy father time once again and teach the younger fighter a lesson, but age could catch up and Paul has the power to end a fight in any round.

Paul vs. Silva is scheduled for 8 rounds and they are fighting at 187 pounds which is in the cruiserweight limit area.

Le’Veon Bell is coming off a fresh KO of fellow NFL running back Adrian Peterson, and tonight he will take a major step up in his pro debut when he takes on former UFC contender Uriah Hall who will also be making his pro boxing debut. They will scrap in the cruiserweight division for 4 rounds.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Lightweight – Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Bantamweight – Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves

Cruiserweight – Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall

Cruiserweight – Chris Avila vs. Mikhail “Dr. Mike” Varshavski

How to Watch and Fight Start Time

The Paul vs. Silva fight will be live streamed online through SHOWTIME Sports PPV and FITE PPV. The price is $59.99 and the event will start at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on Saturday, October 29, 2022. For more information visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5521/paul-vs-silva

