Lineage of Greatness II: Morrison, Duran, Castillo, Cunningham FREE Live Stream Prelims Video

The sons of the legendary boxing champions Tommy Morrison, Roberto Duran, Jose Luis Castillo, Steve Cunningham and Gerald McClellan will all fight on the Lineage of Greatness 2 Triller Fight Club card on October 22 at the Memorial Hall in Kansas city, KS.

Jose Luis Castillo Jr., the son of Mexican boxing legend Jose Luis Castillo Sr. will fight James Roach in an 8 round super featherweight bout.

Alcibiade Duran also known as Roberto Duran Jr is the son of hall of famer and boxing legend Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Duran and he will fight Jake Robinson in a 6 round welterweight attraction.

And Steve Cunningham Jr., the son of former cruiserweight world champion Steve “USS” Cunningham will make his professional boxing debut against Andre Scott in a 4 round light middleweight bout.

Former super middleweight champion Gerald McClellan’s son, Gerald Jr. who is undefeated in his pro career will open the PPV broadcast against Yavontae Christopher in a 4 round light heavyweight contest.

Main Card

Heavyweight – Kenzie Morrison vs. Robert Simms, 10 rounds, heavyweight – WBC US heavyweight title

Light Middleweight – Steve Cunningham Jr vs. Andre Scott, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Super Featherweight – Jose Luis Castillo Jr vs. James Roach, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Welterweight – Alcibiade Duran vs. Jake Robinson, 6 rounds, welterweight

Light Heavyweight – Gerald McClellan Jr vs. Yavontae Christopher, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Free Preliminary Card

Heavyweight – John Cantrell vs. Thomas Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Lightweight – Jorge Carlos vs. Aaron Ely, 4 rounds, lightweight

Middleweight – Deshawn Prather vs. Dedrick Bell, 6 rounds, middleweight

Light Welterweight – Ronnell Burnett vs. Edward Guinn, 4 rounds, super lightweight

The FREE YouTube preliminary card begins at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, Saturday, October 22, 2022 on Triller Fight Club’s official YouTube page.

The Main Card Pay-Per-View broadcast stream on FITE.TV will air after the FREE preliminary fight card at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT, for more information visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/tfc-lineage-of-greatness-2/2pc2w/

