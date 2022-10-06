Rooted in Oakland: Devin Haney Debuts Monday October 10 on ESPN2, Haney vs Kambosos II on Saturday

(ESPN Press Room) – Go Behind the Scenes as The Undisputed Lightweight King Devin Haney Prepares for his Rematch Against “Ferocious” George Kambosos.

Ahead of the October 15 showdown at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, ESPN presents Rooted in Oakland: Devin Haney, a 30-minute profile of the Undisputed Lightweight World Champion, Devin “The Dream” Haney (28-0,15 KOs).

Ranked #1 on the recent ESPN.com Top 25 Under 25, the 23-year old Bay Area native travels Down Under once again to fight Australia’s George Kambosos Jr. (20-1, 10 KOs) in a highly anticipated rematch.

The program takes fight fans to “The Town” where Haney has quickly become one of Oakland’s greatest sports talents. NBA superstar and fellow Oakland native Damian Lillard narrates. The former NBA “Rookie of the Year” traveled to Australia for the first matchup in June, where he sat ringside as Haney earned a 12-round unanimous decision over Kambosos to become the undisputed lightweight champion.

Rooted in Oakland: Devin Haney schedule

Premiere is on Monday, October 10, 2022 on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Rebroadcasts

Wednesday Oct 12 on ESPNEWS at 1 a.m. ET/PT and 10 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday Oct 13 on ESPNEWS at 9 a.m. ET/PT

Friday Oct 14 on ESPN2 at 2 a.m. at ET/PT and on ESPNEWS at 9 a.m. ET/PT

Saturday Oct 15 on ESPN2 6 a.m. at ET/PT

The show will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com.

Haney vs. Kambosos II will be available on live stream through ESPN+ on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Like this: Like Loading...