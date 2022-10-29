Watch Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal Fight Live Stream on DAZN

The undisputed women’s lightweight champion of the world, Katie Taylor, will make another title defense on Saturday night live from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England against undefeated Argentinean challenger Karen Elizabeth Carabajal.

Taylor is the Irish boxing superstar who captured the hearts of the boxing world when she won the Gold Medal at the Olympic games and put women’s boxing on the map in her native Ireland.

She went on to have a stellar professional boxing career and in her last fight sold out the Madison Square Garden in New York City against Amanda Serrano. Her fight with Serrano was an action packed bout and she was able to overcome adversity and show the fighting Irish warrior spirit in the ring to finished the 10 rounds and defend her undisputed status against the hard hitting Serrano.

Tonight Taylor will take on an upset minded challenger from Argentina and can’t take her lightly because upsets have been happening a lot lately in boxing.

Carabajal is entering the ring as an underdog and a relative unknown, this is her opportunity to make a name for herself and become the undisputed world champion, but she will need to fight the perfect fight to beat Taylor in England, and if she can pull it off she will become the talk of the boxing world.

Fight Card

Women’s Undisputed Lightweight Championship – Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF Titles)

Featherweight – Jordan Gill vs. Kiko Martinez

Heavyweight – Johnny Fisher vs. Dominik Musil; Heavyweight

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Mary Romero vs. Ellie Scotney

Lightweight – Gary Cully vs. Jaouad Belmedhi; Lightweight

Light Heavyweight – Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Mickey Ellison

Junior Middleweight – Jordan Reynolds vs. Jose Maneul Lopez Clavero

Light Heavyweight – John Hedges vs. Ales Makovec

Event: Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal

Promotions: Matchroom Boxing

Venue: OVO Arena Wembley in London, England

Date and Time: Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

TV / Live Stream: DAZN

