Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin Fight Live Stream, How to Watch, Start Time

Dillian Whyte returns to the ring on Saturday night against Jermaine Franklin in the heavyweight main event at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

Whyte, 34, is still motivated to win a world boxing title, something that has alluded him for years. He knows he is getting up there in age but he insists his body is in tip top condition heading into the with Jermaine Franklin.

When a fighter comes off of a knockout defeat, they will most of the time take a tune up bout to see where they are at. Whyte has lost by stoppage before, and has avenged his knockout loss to Alexander Povetkin by stopping him in the rematch.

In Whyte’s last bout he would fight undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in his first title fight, and would eventually lose by knockout in round 6. Whyte still wants a rematch with Fury to avenge the stoppage defeat, but Fury has more interesting fights on the radar like a rematch with Derek Chisora.

Jermaine Franklin is the opponent and is considered an underdog but wants to shock the world by beating Whyte and believes in his skill set.

Matchroom boxing promotes tonight’s event, DAZN streaming app will broadcast the event.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin

Heavyweight – Fabio Wardley vs. Nathan Gorman

Welterweight – Pat McCormack vs. Christian Nicolas Andino

Women’s Super Lightweight – Sandy Ryan vs. Anahi Sanchez

Cruiserweight – Cheavon Clarke vs. Jose Gregorio Ulrich

Middleweight – Mark Dickinson vs. Gideon Onyenani

Middleweight – George Liddard vs. Nikola Matic

Heavyweight – Thomas Carty vs. Pavlo Krolenko

How to Watch, Start time and date

The Whyte vs. Franklin fight begins at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on Saturday, November 26, 2022 and will be live streamed on DAZN. For more information on how to watch the fight live online visit DAZN.com.

