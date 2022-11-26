Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin Free Boxing Fight Live Stream Preliminary Card

Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin takes place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on November 26 and it will also have a FREE Before The Bell preliminary card live stream on YouTube before the main event card on DAZN.

Dillian Whyte is still one of British boxing’s best heavyweight’s, but the British contender has never tasted championship gold. The hard hitting 34-year-old is coming off a TKO loss to undefeated WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury.

Whyte, is ready to bounce back from the loss and try to climb the ranks to hopefully secure another world title opportunity. Tonight he takes on Jermaine Franklin on his road back to title contention.

The fight card is promoted by Matchroom boxing and will be broadcast live on DAZN streaming service.

Fight fans can watch the special Before The Bell: Whyte vs. Franklin Free Live stream on DAZN Boxing’s official YouTube channel and the broadcast will feature two bouts with undefeated fighters from the Matchroom boxing stable, Middleweights George Liddard and Nikola Matic will face off in a 4 round tussle at 160 pounds. Thomas Carty takes on Pavlo Krolenko in a 6 round heavyweight bout.

Main Fight Card

Heavyweight – Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin

Heavyweight – Fabio Wardley vs. Nathan Gorman

Welterweight – Pat McCormack vs. Christian Nicolas Andino

Women’s Super Lightweight – Sandy Ryan vs. Anahi Sanchez

Cruiserweight – Cheavon Clarke vs. Jose Gregorio Ulrich

Middleweight – Mark Dickinson vs. Gideon Onyenani

Before The Bell Preliminary Card

Middleweight – George Liddard vs. Nikola Matic

Heavyweight – Thomas Carty vs. Pavlo Krolenko

The FREE Before The Bell Prelims on YouTube start at 12:50 pm ET / 9:50 am PT on Saturday, November 26, 2022 and the main card on DAZN begins shortly after at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT.



