Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji Fight Stream, How to Watch, Start Time

Whenever Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. steps into the ring he brings viewers like no other boxer, and even in retirement he still sells and has people taking notice. Tonight the cash cow of boxing continues his exhibition tour and this time he takes on another YouTube star in Deji Olatunji of Britain.

The co-main event is Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba. Fury will need to win this fight to move on with a possible Jake Paul or KSI fight in the future.

Mayweather has been in the biggest fights in the history of boxing. Floyd Mayweather’s fights against Oscar De La Hoya, Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor all did millions of PPV buys and generated hundreds of millions.

Early in his career Floyd called himself Pretty Boy, but when he became a bona fide Pay-Per-View star, he called himself Money May because everything he touched turned to Gold.

Deji, 25, will be 20 years younger than the 45-year-old Mayweather but is a relative novice in terms of boxing skill and experience. The older Mayweather will have the experience advantage and has used his skills against younger stronger social media stars with no issue. As Mayweather says skills pay the bills and even though this is an exhibition, both fighters will trade blows and won’t hold anything back.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatunji

Light Heavyweight – Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba

Women’s Super Featherweight – Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat

Super Middleweight – Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Agyemang Prempeh

Lightweight – J’Hon Ingram vs. Koji Tanaka

Super Featherweight – Jadier Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla

Middleweight – Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar

Light Heavyweight – Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji live online

Fans can order the live stream through DAZN or FITE TV. The event takes place in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT. For more information on how to watch the live stream visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/mayweather-jr-vs-deji/2pc6k/

