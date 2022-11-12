How To Watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Denzel Bentley Fight Live Stream Online

Top Rank boxing presents a championship double-header on November 12 with WBO middleweight championship Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Denzel Bentley and WBA women’s minimumweight championship Seniesa Estrada vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino, live from Las Vegas.

Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) is also known as “Qazaq Style” because he believes his way of fighitng represents his home country of Kazakhstan. The hard hitting Top Rank fighter currently holds the WBO middleweight belt and he plans on defending it multiple times and deliver exciting fights every time he steps into the ring.

His opponent tonight Denzel Bentley comes from London, England and he is traveling to the States with one goal in mind and that is to dethrone the dangerous champion and bring the WBO title back home with him.

Bentley (17-1-1, 14 KOs) is 27-years-old and believes Alimkhanuly is untested and being hyped up. Bentley also believes they are underestimating his power he has 14 wins by knockout in only 17 fights.

The co-main event pits undefeated WBA minimumweight champ Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (22-0, 9 KOs) against Argentinian challenger Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-1-2, 1 KOs). Estrada must be careful because many fighters from Argentina have pulled of some big upsets in boxing, she will need to remain focused against Villarino to remain undefeated.

Fight Card

Middleweight Championship – Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley (WBO Title)

Women’s Minimumweight Championship – Seniesa Estrada vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino (WBA Title)

Lightweight – Raymond Muratalla vs. Miguel Contreras

Lightweight – Emiliano Vargas vs. Julio Martinez

Super Middleweight – Javier Martinez vs. Marco Delgado

Super Bantamweight – Floyd Diaz vs. Edgar Joe Cortes

Lightweight – Charlie Sheehy vs. Markus Bowes

Lightweight – Karlos Balderas vs. Esteban Sanchez

Heavyweight – Antonio Mireles vs. Eric Perry

How to watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley

The fight takes place at the Pearl Concert Theatre of Palms Casino and Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT, Live Stream on ESPN+. For more information on tonight’s fight and other up coming Top Rank boxing cards, visit: www.TopRank.com

Like this: Like Loading...