Regis Prograis vs Jose Zepeda Boxing, Watch Live Stream on FITE PPV

Former light welterweight world champion Regis Prograis returns to action on Saturday night when he takes on two-time title challenger Jose Zepeda in a battle for the vacant WBC 140 pound world championship at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

The Co-Main event is a women’s IBF and WBO flyweight championship unification between Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez and Yokasta Valle.

Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) is ready to get another crack at the world title after losing his belt in his one and only pro defeat to Josh Taylor.

The Louisiana native who lives and trains in California will be up against a very tough California native in Jose Zepeda, but the motivation to get another belt is what keeps Prograis hungry.

Jose “Chon” Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs, 2 NC) of Long Beach, California has never tasted championship gold. With over 35 fights to his name, he has fought for the world title twice, and fell short in both tries.

Tonight he feels third time is a charm and he will do everything in his power to make sure he goes home a champion and be listed among the many great title holders from California and Mexico.

Prograis and Zepeda has the makings of an all out action packed fight, its a can’t miss for fight fans.

California boxing legend Fernando Vargas will be working the corner of his son Fernando Jr. as he continues his journey in boxing. Vargas will face Alejandro Martinez in a 154 pound bout.

Fight Card

Light Welterweight Championship – Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda (vacant WBC Belt)

Women’s Flyweight Championship – Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez vs. Yokasta Valle (IBF/WBO Belts)

Heavyweight – Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Curtis Harper

Junior Middleweight – Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Abreu

Junior Middleweight – Fernando Vargas Jr vs. Alejandro Martinez

The broadcast starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT, November 26, 2022 on FITE PPV live stream online. For more information visit https://www.fite.tv/watch/zepeda-vs-prograis/2pc6z/

