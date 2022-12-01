Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 Live Stream Final Press Conference Video

The undefeated WBC heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury will take on British heavyweight challenger Derek Chisora in a rubbermatch on December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England. Fury and Chisora will come face to face at the final fight week press-conference on Thursday.

Fury who contemplated retirement after his impressive stoppage win of American rival Deontay Wilder went on to fight Dillian Whyte in April and now will defend his title once more against longtime rival Derek Chisora.

This fight wasn’t the fight Fury was originally chasing, he wanted to either fight former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua or have a battle for undisputed with current unified and undefeated WBA, WBO, IBF world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Chisora who has never held a world title believes third time is a charm for him. This fight could be his shining moment and a chance for the 38-year-old to finally become a world champion. If the eccentric world title challenger Chisora loses it could be time to hang up the gloves.

The fight card will also feature British WBA regular heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois taking on South African southpaw Kevin Lerena in the co-main event.

The event is promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, in association with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions and will be broadcast live on ESPN+ in the USA and in the UK on BT Sport on December 3rd.

The Fury vs. Chisora 3 press conference live stream airs on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 6:30 AM ET / 3:30 AM PT on Top Rank’s official YouTube channel.



Video upload by Top Rank Boxing

