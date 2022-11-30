Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora Fight Live Stream, How To Watch, Date and Time

ESPN Press room – Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Fury vs. Chisora will stream live this Saturday, Dec 3, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

In the main event, WBC and lineal heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) will defend his crown against long-standing rival Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs). Fury defeated Chisora by unanimous decision in 2011 and via 10th-round stoppage in 2014. Chisora remains one of the division’s heaviest hitters and is coming off a victory over Kubrat Pulev.

In the co-feature, WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois (18-1, 17 KOs) will make the first defense of his belt against South African southpaw Kevin Lerena (28-1, 14 KOs).

Joe Tessitore will call the action alongside Mark Kriegel and Hall of Famer Andre Ward.

Fight Week Schedule

Top Rank Fury vs. Chisora Press Conference Live Stream on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. ET/PT — ESPN+

Weigh-In Live on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET/PT Live Weigh-In – ESPN+

Fury vs. Chisora Live Stream takes place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET/PT – ESPN+

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Main Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora

Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena

Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk

Karol Itauma vs. Vladimir Belujsky

Royston Barney Smith vs. Cruz Perez

Top Rank Presents: WBC & Lineal World Heavyweight Championship: Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora

Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., Saturday, December 3 Main Card: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

