Watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Denzel Bentley Fight Stream Live on ESPN

Top Rank on ESPN Championship double header Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley, Seniesa Estrada vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino takes place on November 12th at the Pearl at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) is one of the most exciting boxers today and he comes from Kazakhstan the same country as Gennady Golovkin.

Bentley (17-1-1, 14 KOs) is making his US debut tonight, he comes from England and is ready to shock the world and upset the offensive minded WBO champion.

WBA minimumweight champ Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (22-0, 9 KOs) is undefeated and happy to sign with Top Rank Promotions because she feels this is the company that will bring her the superstar status she deserves.

Tonight the Californian will put her title on the line against Argentinian challenger Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-1-2, 1 KOs).

Fight Card

Middleweight Championship – Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley (WBO Title)

Women’s Minimumweight Championship – Seniesa Estrada vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino (WBA Title)

Lightweight – Raymond Muratalla vs. Miguel Contreras

Lightweight – Emiliano Vargas vs. Julio Martinez

Super Middleweight – Javier Martinez vs. Marco Delgado

Super Bantamweight – Floyd Diaz vs. Edgar Joe Cortes

Lightweight – Charlie Sheehy vs. Markus Bowes

Lightweight – Karlos Balderas vs. Esteban Sanchez

Heavyweight – Antonio Mireles vs. Eric Perry

Event: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley

Venue: Pearl at the Palm Casino and Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada

Promotions: Top Rank

Date and Time: Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT

TV / Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN+

