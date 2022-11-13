Watch Tommy Fury vs. Rolly Lambert Fight Stream Live on Mayweather vs. Deji Card

Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba is no more, Fury has a new opponent and that will be last minute replacement Rolly Lambert. They will fight as the co-main event to Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji on Sunday in Dubai.

Fury was originally slated to fight Paul Bamba but due to the weight issue when Fury weighed in way above the light heavyweight limit, Bamba was pulled from the card.

No Rolly Lambert who has a record of (15-1-1, 12 KOs) will fill the void. This will be a much tougher test for Fury on paper since Lambert is bigger and stronger and has more KO’s than Bamba.

If Fury beats Lambert he will make sure to call out Jake Paul and KSI who will be both in attendance to watch the event. KSI is there supporting his brother Deji who is facing Floyd Mayweather and Paul is there to enjoy the event and to see how Fury does in his bout.

The main event will pit the greatest boxer of the modern era the undefeated Floyd “Money” Mayweather against British YouTuber and boxer Deji.

The fight will be held as an exhibition so it doesn’t count on either boxers record since there is no official winner, but crazy things have happened in exhibition bouts, Mayweather has knocked out two popular MMA fighters in Japan in his exhibition fights when they tried to knock him out he had to teach them a lesson.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatunji

Light Heavyweight – Tommy Fury vs. Rolly Lambert

Women’s Super Featherweight – Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat

Super Middleweight – Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Agyemang Prempeh

Lightweight – J’Hon Ingram vs. Koji Tanaka

Super Featherweight – Jadier Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla

Middleweight – Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar

Light Heavyweight – Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor

The Mayweather vs. Deji Global Titans boxing event takes place in Dubai, UAE at the Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT and will be broadcast on DAZN PPV and FITE TV. For more information on how to watch the live stream visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/mayweather-jr-vs-deji/2pc6k/

