Ebanie Bridges vs Shannon O’Connell Fight Stream Watch Live Online

Australian IBF women’s bantamweight world champion Ebanie “The Blonde Bomber” Bridges (8-1, 3 KOs) will defend her title against fellow Australian Shannon O’Connell (23-6-1, 11 KOs) in an Australian showdown in London, England on December 10.

Bridges vs. O’Connell is the co-main event to the Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez IBF featherweight championship.

Bridges, 36, is a jack of all trades, she grew up training and competing in martial arts, was a school teacher, a model, and no is a boxing world champion.

The confident Bridges is not ashamed to flaunt her body at weigh-ins and on social media because she believes its part of her personality and appeal.

Tonight she will defend her IBF title for the first time against 39-year-old Shannon O’Connell in a bout between two Australian female boxers who do not like each other.

O’Connell doesn’t like the way Bridges markets herself and likened her to cheap stripper by using her sexuality to sell instead of her fight skills.

This will be a grand opportunity for O’Connell because a win over Bridges will make her a world champion for the first time in her long boxing career.

The main event of the evening is a IBF featherweight championship between Josh Warrington and Luis Alberto Lopez. The event is promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and broadcast live on DAZN subscriber based live streaming sports app.

Fight Card

Featherweight Championship – Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez (IBF Title)

Women’s Bantamweight Championship – Ebanie Bridges vs. Shannon O’Connell (IBF Title)

Middleweight – Felix Cash vs. Celso Neves

Light Middleweight – James Metcalf vs. Courtney Pennington

Super Bantamweight – Koby McNamara vs. Nabil Ahmed

Super Bantamweight – Shannon Courtenay vs. Gemma Ruegg

Lightweight – Cory O’Regan vs. Antonio Rodriguez

Super Bantamweight – Hopey Price vs. Jonathan Santana

Super Welterweight – Junaid Bostan vs. Athanasios Glynos

Women’s Lightweight – Rhiannon Dixon vs. Kristine Shergold

Venue: First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.

Promotion: Matchroom Boxing

Date and Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT.

TV / Live Stream: DAZN

Like this: Like Loading...