How To Watch Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler Undisputed Boxing Match Live Stream

The battle for undisputed bantamweight champion takes place in Tokyo, Japan at the Ariake Arena on Tuesday night when undefeated Japanese Monster Naoya Inoue and WBC/WBA/IBF champion takes on British WBO champion Paul Butler live on ESPN+.

Inoue (23-0, 20 KOs) who is coming off a second round knockout of Filipino ring legend Nonito Donaire last June, is ready to achieve one of the most prestigious feats in boxing and that is to unify all the titles and be called the undisputed king of the division.

The Japanese knockout artist is considered one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world and is known for his high energy and vicious KO power. The betting odds favor him heading into the fight but the British champion is no pushover.

Butler (34-2, 15 KOs) won the WBO 118 pound title last April when he beat Filipino Jonas Sultan by unanimous decision to claimed the vacant belt.

On Tuesday night he will have one of the toughest first title defenses against a unified champion an the chance to become undisputed champion.

If Butler wins this will be one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, upsets do happen so never count out the underdog.

The event is promoted by Top Rank promotions and the United States broadcast will be shown on subscriber based live streaming service ESPN Plus.

Fight Card

Bantamweight Championship – Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler (WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF Titles)

Super Bantamweight – Yoshiki Takei vs. Bruno Tarimo

Super Lightweight – Andy Hiraoka vs. Min Ho Jung

Featherweight – Satoshi Shimizu vs. Landy Cris Leon

Featherweight – Takuma Inoue vs. Jake Bornea

Super Bantamweight – Peter McGrail vs. Hironori Miyake

How to Watch Inoue vs Butler Live Online

The fight event will take place on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 5 am ET / 2 am PT on the ESPN+ Live Streaming service in the United States. For more information on visit: https://plus.espn.com/top-rank

Like this: Like Loading...