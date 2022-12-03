How to Watch Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 Fight Stream Live Online

The charismatic Tyson Fury returns to the ring on December 3rd to defend his WBC heavyweight world championship against longtime rival Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Fury and Chisora have fought twice before, with Fury winning both bouts. For Chisora he is hoping the third time is a charm and also has the opportunity to become a world champion, something he has not accomplished in his long boxing career.

At 38, Chisora is coming to the end of his career and it would be an amazing feat for him to be the first to defeat Fury and become a champion before his career is said and done.

Fury is no stranger to rubbermatches, his trilogy with American knockout artist Deontay Wilder was stuff of legend all three fights lived up to the hype, the first bout ended in a controversial draw, while the last two were all Fury he has stoppage wins over the hard hitting Wilder.

If Fury wins he would like to unify the heavyweight titles against WBA/WBO/IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship or face off in an all UK super fight against former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The Co-Main event has WBA regular Heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois taking on Kevin Lerena a Southpaw from South African, in his first title defense.

The event is promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, in association with Top Rank.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora

Heavyweight – Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena

Lightweight – Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk

Light Heavyweight – Karol Itauma vs. Vladimir Belujsky

Lightweight – Royston Barney Smith vs. Cruz Perez

How to Watch:

Fury-Chisora 3 will be available via LIVE STREAM online in the U.S. on ESPN+ on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT and televised in the UK on BT Sport. For more information visit: TopRank.com

