Kazuto Ioka vs. Joshua Franco Fight Stream, How to Watch Live, Start Time

WBO super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka will fight American WBA champion Joshua Franco in a unification bout in Tokyo, Japan on New Year’s Eve.

Kazuto Ioka (29-2, 15KOs) is a four-weight class champion and current WBO 115-pound champion from Japan. He is eager to unify the division and now has a chance to get closer to his goal of becoming the complete undisputed king of the super flyweights if he can beat rough American champion Joshua Franco.

Franco (18-1-2, 8KOs) is a 27-year-old champion from San Antonio, Texas and he too also has the goal to become undisputed champion.

The Texan is beaming with confidence and wants to prove to the boxing world that he is as courageous as his kid brother Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez who is currently undefeated and has beaten veteran fighters and former champions like Carlos Cuadras and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

There are some concerns for Franco heading into the biggest match of his career due to his 16-month layoff from the sport. Being away from the ring for over a year could show some signs of ring rust, but Franco insists that he is in tip top condition and showed this at weigh-ins when he made the 115-pound limit with ease on the first try. Ioka struggled to make weight and needed another attempt to finally make the weight limit for the championship bout.

Ioka will be the favorite but the fight is as competitive as they come, it will be a good showdown between two tough lower weight division fighters and a championship bout that could go down as one of the best to end the year 2022.

Fight Card

Kazuto Ioka vs. Joshua Franco

Hayato Tsutsumi vs. Peter Apolinar

Ryo Nakai vs. Kai Watanabe

Ryuto Owan vs. Robin Langres

Satsuki Ito vs. Wassana Kamdee

Taiga Ito vs. Kentaro Miyamoto

Ayato Mochizuki vs. Kazuki Ogiwara

Akira Nakashima vs. Kantaro Nakanishi

How to Watch Kazuto Ioka vs. Joshua Franco Live and Date and Start Time

The Super Flyweight championship unification bout takes place at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan on New Year’s Eve Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 5:00 AM ET / 2:00 AM PT on TBS (Tokyo Broadcasting System) Live Stream and TV channel in Japan.

For more information visit: https://www.tbs.co.jp/

