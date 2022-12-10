Manny Pacman Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Fight Weigh In Live Stream Video

Boxing’s only 8-division world champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao returns to the boxing ring against Korean Martial Arts social media star DK Yoo in an exhibition bout presented by Triller Fight Club on Saturday night, December 10th.

The official weigh-in will take place on Friday, December 9th and will be live streamed on YouTube.

The Pacman is ready to take on another foe much bigger and taller than himself, but this will be an exhibition bout and won’t count on his pro record.

Like his rival Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr., Pacquiao has decided to enter the realm of exhibition fighting. Pacquiao is no stranger to the limelight and he is ready to fight in Korea in front of a packed arena on Saturday.

DK Yoo has hundreds of thousands of YouTube subscribers and is a lifelong martial arts practitioner who also admires the sweet science of boxing. Yoo will look to use his unique boxing technique against Pacquiao and what makes the bout more interesting is both are southpaws so it could get confusing since they rarely fight each other in boxing.

Also on the fight card will be the Sean Garcia the younger brother of undefeated boxing sensation Ryan Garcia. Jose Luis Castillo Jr, the son of the Mexican lightweight great with the same name. Maurice Lee who sparred both Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr.. Brothers Marcus and Marcell Davidson who are top prospects out of the USA will display their skills on Saturday night.

Pacman vs. DK Yoo Fight Card

Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo

Jose Luis Castillo Jr. vs. Min Guk Ju

Min Wook Kim vs. Marcus Davidson

Abel Mendoza vs. Cristian Ruben Mino

Nico Hernandez vs. Jae Young Kim

Maurice Lee vs. Shin Yong Kim

Marcell Davidson vs. Yoon Bin Han

Sean Garcia vs. Seung Ho Yang

The weigh in live stream begins at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on Friday, December 9, 2022 and will be shown on the Triller Fight Club official YouTube channel (Video Below).



Video upload by Triller Fight Club

Like this: Like Loading...