Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin Free Fight Live Stream Prelims Video

Two undefeated lightweight contenders Michel Rivera and Frank Martin will go toe to toe in a 12 round lightweight main event on SHOWTIME championship boxing on Saturday night at The Cosmopolitan hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rivera and Martin will move closer to a world title shot and someones undefeated record has got to go, its a can’t miss fight between two young, and hungry contenders ready to take the next step to title contention.

In the co-main event Jose Uzcategui a former champion in the 168 pound division will test undefeated rising star Vladimir Shishkin in a 12 round IBF super middleweight title eliminator.

The opening bout has Filipino Vincent Astrolabio going up against Nikolai Potapov in an IBF bantamweight title eliminator. This bout could steal the show since both guys come to fight and know they could end up fighting for a title if they win.

Before the Showtime card, fans can watch the FREE live stream Preliminary card on YouTube featuring two bouts.

Omar Juarez of Texas will face Austin Dulay of Tennessee in a 140 pound scrap and Elijah Lorenzo Garcia takes on Cruse Stewart in a middleweight bout.

Main Fight Card

Lightweight – Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin

Super Middleweight – Jose Uzcategui vs. Vladimir Shishkin

Bantamweight – Vincent Astrolabio vs. Nikolai Potapov

Prelim Fight Card

Super Lightweight – Omar Juarez vs. Austin Dulay

Middleweight – Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Cruse Stewart

Bantamweight – Joahnys Argilagos vs. Mario Hernandez

Super Lightweight – Kenneth Sims Jr vs. Rock Dodler Myrthil

Super Bantamweight – Ray Ray Robinson vs. Victor Saravia

Light Middleweight – Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr

The Free Live stream prelims begin at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Saturday, December 17, 2022 on Showtime Sports official YouTube page (Video below).

The main event televised broadcast on Showtime starts after the prelims at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT.



Video upload by Showtime Sports

