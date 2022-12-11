Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin Boxing Live Stream on ESPN+

Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) returns to the 140 pound division in his second bout at the light welterweight taking on Spanish contender Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs) in a 10-round main event at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Lopez is ready to takeover the light welterweight division the same way he did when he was at lightweight.
With renewed energy and a healthy training camp, Lopez is hungry for the grand stage and he will need to put on a show against Spanish boxer Sandor Martin to put the division on notice.
Martin has other ideas, he didn’t travel to the USA from Spain just to lay down, he wants to pull off the upset and shock the boxing world like George Kambosos did when he beat Lopez for the lightweight titles.
The co-main event features undefeated heavyweight contender Jared Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs) taking on veteran heavyweight Jerry Forrest (26-5-2, 20 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight bout.
One of the hottest Puerto Rican boxing prospects Xander Zayas (14-0, 10 KOs) continues his rise in the junior middleweight division when he steps up in competition and takes on veteran Alexis Salazar (24-4, 9 KOs) in an 8-round bout.
Unbeaten American Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (6-0, 5 KOs) will open up the ESPN televised broadcast and he takes on the every experienced Juan Carlos Burgos (35-6-3, 21 KOs) in an 8-round lightweight match.
Fight Card
Light Welterweight – Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin
Heavyweight – Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest
Junior Middleweight – Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar
Lightweight – Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos
Light Heavyweight – Frederic Julan vs. Joe Ward
Heavyweight – Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas
Light Welterweight – Tiger Johnson vs. Mike O’Han Jr
Event: Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin
Venue: Madison Square Garden in New York City
Promotion: Top Rank
Date and Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM / 6:00 PM PT
TV / Live Stream: ESPN and ESPN+