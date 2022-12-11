Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin Boxing Live Stream on ESPN+

Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) returns to the 140 pound division in his second bout at the light welterweight taking on Spanish contender Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs) in a 10-round main event at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Lopez is ready to takeover the light welterweight division the same way he did when he was at lightweight.

With renewed energy and a healthy training camp, Lopez is hungry for the grand stage and he will need to put on a show against Spanish boxer Sandor Martin to put the division on notice.

Martin has other ideas, he didn’t travel to the USA from Spain just to lay down, he wants to pull off the upset and shock the boxing world like George Kambosos did when he beat Lopez for the lightweight titles.

The co-main event features undefeated heavyweight contender Jared Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs) taking on veteran heavyweight Jerry Forrest (26-5-2, 20 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight bout.

One of the hottest Puerto Rican boxing prospects Xander Zayas (14-0, 10 KOs) continues his rise in the junior middleweight division when he steps up in competition and takes on veteran Alexis Salazar (24-4, 9 KOs) in an 8-round bout.

Unbeaten American Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (6-0, 5 KOs) will open up the ESPN televised broadcast and he takes on the every experienced Juan Carlos Burgos (35-6-3, 21 KOs) in an 8-round lightweight match.

Fight Card

Light Welterweight – Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin

Heavyweight – Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest

Junior Middleweight – Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar

Lightweight – Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos

Light Heavyweight – Frederic Julan vs. Joe Ward

Heavyweight – Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas

Light Welterweight – Tiger Johnson vs. Mike O’Han Jr

Event: Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin

Venue: Madison Square Garden in New York City

Promotion: Top Rank

Date and Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM / 6:00 PM PT

TV / Live Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

