Undefeated boxer John “Scrappy” Ramirez versus Sirichai Thaiyen in 2023 WBA Title Eliminator

LAS VEGAS (December 26, 2022) – Fast rising, undefeated North American Boxing Association (NABA) Super Flyweight Champion John “Scrappy” Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) and veteran Thai boxer Sirichai Thaiyen (64-4, 42 KOs) have accepted offers from the World Boxing Association (WBA) to throwdown in a 2023 WBA Title Eliminator to determine the mandatory challenger for WBA Super Flyweight World Champion Joshua “El Profesor” Franco (18-1, 8 KOs).

The date, site and other details for the title eliminator are to be determined, Ramirez’ manager David Suh (3 Point Management “3 PM”) confirmed, after being informed of the title eliminator at the recent WBA Convention. Ramirez is rated No. 2 by the WBA, Thaiyen No. 3, and the No. 1 spot is unrated with the Ramirez-Thaiyen winner to be elevated into that position.

The entertaining Ramirez, 26, fights out of the mean streets of South Central, Los Angeles. He burst upon the boxing scene in his December 20th pro debut, which he won by way of an opening-round knockout of Jose Otero Solis in Galveston, Texas. Despite limited opportunities for all boxers to fight during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ramirez was placed on the fast track by 3 PM, fighting seven times in 2021, twice this year.

“Everything is happening so fast that it’s hard to believe,” Ramirez said. “This is what I envisioned before I even started boxing at 20. I said I was going to be world champion. I’m living what I’ve envisioned and that’s so insane because it’s really happening, I’ve never doubted myself. I have the balls to say what I’ve envisioned and then I go out and do it. There’s only one guy in my way (of a world title fight) and no way he stops me on a mission. He may have all that experience, but he’s never faced anybody like me. I’m on a mission for the belt, so I’m taking him out of the way. I’m not overlooking him, though. I’m taking the steps to prepare for this fight because this is boxing, and anything can happen.

“He hasn’t fought anybody who thinks like me or with my physical tools. The last guy who knocked him out (Artem Dalakian) fights like me. My ring IQ is higher than his (Thaiyen) ring IQ; I’m more physical, more of a savage than him. He can walk towards me all he wants, until I get him and put him to sleep.”

In his most recent action, “Scrappy” captured the North American Boxing Association this past May 14th in Ontario, California, with a Knockout of the Year-caliber performance against Jan Salvatierra (8-1), who lasted only 2:25 in the opening round, blasted through the ropes and out of the ring.

“I’ve preparing for this fight for a long time,” Ramirez added. “I was back in the gym 3 days after my last fight, and I’ve been preparing for this moment. It was no vacation. I’m better now. I was supposed to have 2 or 3 fights that fell through, but everything happens for a reason. I’m still developing. Six months is a long time, but I’ve been making a good investment in my craft. I only gave fans 2 minutes in my last fight, and now I want to showcase my skills to everybody.

“I put myself in a dark place in training, pushing more and I’ve embraced the pain. I’m getting quality sparring and you need to be uncomfortable to get comfortable in the ring. Even on my morning runs, if my knee hurt, I just went for more. That’s the way to get mentally strong.”

The 32-year-old Thaiyen, aka Yodmongkol CP Freshmart, is the reigning Asian Boxing Federation Super Flyweight Champion, as well as a former WBA Interim Flyweight World and WBC Youth World Light Flyweight titleholder.

He is riding a 14-fight win streak dating back to 2018. He lost his only world title fights against Dalakian (16-0) in 2018 for the WBA Flyweight World Championship by way of a seventh-round technical knockout, Juan Carlos Reveco (34-1) in 2014 by fifth-round TKO in 2014 for the same title. The two world title fight setbacks were his only pro fights outside of his native Thailand, respectively, in Ukraine and Venezuela.

“I’ll fight this guy anywhere,” Ramirez concluded. “I’d go around the world and back, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my skill against his. He’s getting stopped in the late rounds. I’m going to showcase my skills, season him, and then finish him in the seventh or eighth round…. unless I happen to catch him earlier. I’m going to take care of him!”

