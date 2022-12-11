Watch Manny Pacman Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Boxing Fight Stream Live on FITE

Boxing’s only eight division world champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao enters the ring against martial arts expert DK Yoo for an entertaining exhibition boxing match live on Triller Fight Club.

Pacquiao, 43, is no stranger to big boxing matches, and since retiring after his loss to Yordenis Ugas, he has been itching to get back into the ring, now he has the chance to see if he still has the desire to fight and he takes on a unique challenge in Korean martial artist DK Yoo.

The fight will be scheduled for the middleweight division with Yoo have a significant height and weight advantage, but the Korean challenger feels his size will not be the important factor but his unique unorthodox fighting style which he claims is something the Pacman hasn’t seen in the ring before.

Pacquiao is unfazed and even said he will be donating his money from the bout to various charities, he wants to put on a show but he has to be careful because even though this is not a pro boxing bout his opponent could still try to hurt him in an exhibition, it just wont count on their records since their is no winner.

The fight takes place in Seoul, South Korea and will be fought on a Sunday, but it will be broadcast live in the United States on Saturday.

Fight Card

Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo

Jose Luis Castillo Jr. vs. Min Guk Ju

Min Wook Kim vs. Marcus Davidson

Abel Mendoza vs. Cristian Ruben Mino

Nico Hernandez vs. Jae Young Kim

Maurice Lee vs. Shin Yong Kim

Marcell Davidson vs. Yoon Bin Han

Sean Garcia vs. Seung Ho Yang

Event: Pacman vs. DK Yoo

Venue: Korea International Exhibition Center, Goyang, South Korea

Promoter: Triller Fight Club

Date and Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT

TV / Live Stream: FITE PPV

For more information on how to watch the Pacquiao vs. Yoo Live Stream visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/manny-pacquiao-vs-dk-yoo/2pc5b/

Like this: Like Loading...