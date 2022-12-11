Watch Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan Fight Live Stream on BLK Prime

BLK Prime Presents: Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan takes place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska and will co-feature Cris Cyborg vs. Gabrielle Holloway on December 10th.

WBO welterweight world champion Terence Crawford will defend his title against Armenian challenger David Avanesyan in front of a packed hometown crowd.

Heading into the fight Avanesyan is the heavy underdog, with Crawford expected to win and many even believe will stop Avanesyan.

These type of fights are interesting because you can never count out a fighter who isn’t well known, and Crawford must take him seriously or else he could wind up with a humiliating upset loss.

The co-main event is only four rounds but it features a superstar in the world of mixed martial arts, Cris Cyborg is arguably the greatest women’s MMA fighter of all time, she held titles in the UFC, Strikeforce and Bellator, and now she is ready to challenge for a title in boxing.

Cyborg is new to boxing even though she has trained in it and been a fan for years, this will be her second professional fight and she takes on Gabrielle Holloway in the junior middleweight division.

Cyborg’s goal is to cut down to 140 or 147 pounds and fight for a world title there, she has to win and win big or else fans won’t pay money to see her as a viable threat to any of the champions.

Fight Card

Welterweight Championship – Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan (WBO Title)

Women’s Super Welterweight – Cris Cyborg vs. Gabrielle Holloway

Featherweight – Arnold Khegai vs. Eduardo Baez

Light Heavyweight – Steven Nelson vs. James Ballard

Super Bantamweight – Robert Rodriguez vs. Jose Lopez

Super Lightweight – Boubacar Sylla vs. Javier Mayoral

Heavyweight – Jeremiah Milton vs. Dajuan Calloway

Light Heavyweight – Edel Gomez vs. Joseph Aguilar

Lightweight – Alan Garcia vs. Eduardo Pereira Dos Reis

Super Welterweight – Alton Wiggins vs. Phillip Carmouche

Event: Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan WBO Welterweight Championship

Venue: CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska

Promoter: BLK Prime

Date and Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT

TV / Live Stream: BLK PRIME

Like this: Like Loading...