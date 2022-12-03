Watch Tyson Fury vs Dereck Chisora 3 Boxing Match Live Stream Online

The WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury defends his title against longtime rival Dereck Chisora in a trilogy that will take place in London on December 3rd.

Fury and Chisora have fought twice before with the WBC champion winning both encounters.

Boxing fans don’t see a reason for a third fight between the two since Fury already beat Chisora back to back, but Fury claims the reason the fight was made was due to the fact that Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua were not serious about negotiations so Fury decided to stay active instead of waiting around for either of them.

Chisora is 38 years old and has fought for the world title before and came up short, he has an opportunity of a lifetime to become a champion and to also be the first man to defeat the legend, it is a rare opportunity because fighters who have lost twice the first time rarely get an chance at a third bout.

Fury and Chisora both promise an all action bout that fans will enjoy.

The co-main event will feature hard hitting British WBA heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois defending his title for the first time against southpaw Kevin Lerena of South Africa.

Dubois could have the opportunity of a lifetime and face Tyson Fury for the WBC title if Fury and Usyk or Joshua doesn’t happen in the future.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora

Heavyweight – Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena

Lightweight – Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk

Light Heavyweight – Karol Itauma vs. Vladimir Belujsky

Lightweight – Royston Barney Smith vs. Cruz Perez

Event: Tyson Fury vs. Dereck Chisora 3

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England

Promoter: Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, in association with Top Rank

Date and Time: Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

TV / Live Stream: BT Sport in UK, ESPN+ in USA

