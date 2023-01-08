Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Fight Stream, How To Watch, Date and Start Time

The Premier Boxing Champions heads to Washington D.C. on January 7th for a stacked SHOWTIME PPV card headlined by undefeated WBA regular lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and undefeated Dominican contender Hector Luis Garcia.

The co-main event features rising star of the welterweight division and future world champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis taking on Karen Chukhadzhian in a IBF welterweight title eliminator bout to become the mandatory for unified champion Errol Spence Jr.

Undefeated Rashidi Ellis of Massachusetts will take on Roiman Villa in a 12-round welterweight special attraction.

To kick off the Showtime PPV broadcast undefeated Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade will fight Demond Nicholson in a 10-round super middleweight tussle.

The main event has a lot of buzz because its an important bout due to the fact that Tank Davis is lined up to face off against Ryan Garcia in April. Fans want to see if Tank will win and others want to see if Hector Luis Garcia can pull off the upset and beat Tank.

PBC Fight Card

Lightweight – Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia

Welterweight – Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian

Welterweight – Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa

Super Middleweight – Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson

Super Welterweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Omar Rosales

Super Lightweight – Brandun Lee vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque

Super Welterweight – Travon Marshall vs. Shawn West

Super Lightweight – Lamont Peterson vs. Michael Ogundo

Super Lightweight – Anthony Peterson vs. Raul Chirino

Welterweight – Keeshawn Williams vs. Gustavo David Vittori

Welterweight – Jalil Hackett vs. Joel Guevara

Super Middleweight – Kyrone Davis vs. Cristian Fabian Rios

Women’s Lightweight – Mia Ellis vs. Karen Dulin

How to watch the fight, Date and Start Time, and information

The Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia fight takes place on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME PPV and live stream on the SHOWTIME APP. For more information on how to watch and order the fight live stream online visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5707/davis-vs-garcia

Like this: Like Loading...