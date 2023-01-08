Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Fight Stream, How To Watch, Date and Start Time

The Premier Boxing Champions heads to Washington D.C. on January 7th for a stacked SHOWTIME PPV card headlined by undefeated WBA regular lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and undefeated Dominican contender Hector Luis Garcia.
The co-main event features rising star of the welterweight division and future world champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis taking on Karen Chukhadzhian in a IBF welterweight title eliminator bout to become the mandatory for unified champion Errol Spence Jr.
Undefeated Rashidi Ellis of Massachusetts will take on Roiman Villa in a 12-round welterweight special attraction.
To kick off the Showtime PPV broadcast undefeated Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade will fight Demond Nicholson in a 10-round super middleweight tussle.
The main event has a lot of buzz because its an important bout due to the fact that Tank Davis is lined up to face off against Ryan Garcia in April. Fans want to see if Tank will win and others want to see if Hector Luis Garcia can pull off the upset and beat Tank.
PBC Fight Card
Lightweight – Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia
Welterweight – Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian
Welterweight – Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa
Super Middleweight – Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson
Super Welterweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Omar Rosales
Super Lightweight – Brandun Lee vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque
Super Welterweight – Travon Marshall vs. Shawn West
Super Lightweight – Lamont Peterson vs. Michael Ogundo
Super Lightweight – Anthony Peterson vs. Raul Chirino
Welterweight – Keeshawn Williams vs. Gustavo David Vittori
Welterweight – Jalil Hackett vs. Joel Guevara
Super Middleweight – Kyrone Davis vs. Cristian Fabian Rios
Women’s Lightweight – Mia Ellis vs. Karen Dulin
How to watch the fight, Date and Start Time, and information
The Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia fight takes place on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME PPV and live stream on the SHOWTIME APP. For more information on how to watch and order the fight live stream online visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5707/davis-vs-garcia