How to Watch Kim Clavel vs Jessica Nery Plata Championship Fight Live Stream Online

On Friday The 13th, undefeated Canadian WBC light flyweight champion Kim Clavel will unify the titles against Mexican WBA champion Jessica Nery Plata in the main event of a packed card live from the Place Bell arena in Laval, Canada.

Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) is not only a champion inside the ring but outside as well, in 2020 she put her boxing career on hold to return to nursing during the COVID-19 pandemic and put herself at risk to help save lives.

She is now ready to focus on boxing again and her main goal is to unify the world titles at light flyweight and she must beat Mexico’s Jessica Nery Plata in her first unification bout.

Jessica Nery Plata (28-2, 3 KOs) beat Yessica Bopp to claim the WBA light flyweight title in March of 2022, in her first title defense she will face Clavel in Canada in a unification bout.

This will be a tough task since Plata will travel to Clavel’s country and will hope the judges give her a fair shake and not favor the hometown fighter.

In the co-main event undefeated Canadian super lightweight Mazlum Akdeniz will take on Cristian Bielma of Mexico in a 10-round 140 pound fight.

The event is promoted by GYM: Groupe Yvon Michel and will be broadcast internationally online via FITE.TV Pay-Per-View and in the United States on ESPN+ live streaming service.

Fight Card

Women’s Light Flyweight Championship – Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery Plata (WBC/WBA Titles)

Super Lightweight – Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Cristian Bielma

Women’s Welterweight – Marie-Pier Houle vs. Marisol Moreno

Women’s Featherweight – Caroline Veyre vs. Estefania Gonzalez Franco

Lightweight – Eric Basran vs. Juan Carlos Garcia

How to Watch Irresistible II: Kim Clavel vs Jessica Nery Plata, the fight event begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on January 13, 2023 on FITE.TV internationally and in the USA on ESPN+ live stream.

