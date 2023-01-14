How to Watch MF & DAZN X 004: KSI vs. FaZe Temper Boxing Match Live Stream

Misfits and DAZN X Series 004: KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr for the MF Cruiserweight Championship title on Saturday, January 14th at the OVO Wembley Arena in London, England. The event will be broadcast on DAZN live streaming sports service.

KSI is the biggest YouTube star in England and also one of the premier social media star boxers, his main goal was to fight Jake Paul next who has been making a name for himself in professional boxing by beating up all the former UFC legends like Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

The original opponent for Saturday was Dillon Danis who is best known for being part of UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s entourage and training camps. Danis who fights with Bellator MMA and is currently undefeated, pulled out of his bout with KSI due to lack of training and disagreements with the contract.

FaZe Temperrr stepped up to fill in for Danis after he quit and will now have the chance to pull off an upset against KSI.

The co-main event has MF light heavyweight champion Slim Albaher defending his title against newcomer Tom Zanetti.

Also on the card is Filipino influencer Salt Papi taking on MMA fighter, Boxer and social media star on YouTube Josh Brueckner in a cruiserweight bout.

In the only women’s fight, sexy Elle Brooke will take on Tik Tok’s Faith Ordway in a battle of the beauties, both women are ready to throw down in the ring.

Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor will face Idris Virgo in the opening bout of the DAZN event.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – KSI vs. FaZe Temper (Misfits Cruiserweight title)

Light Heavyweight – Slim vs. Tom Zanetti (Misfits Light Heavyweight title)

Cruiserweight – Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner

Cruiserweight – Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz

Super Middleweight – TBA Mystery Opponent vs. BDave

Women’s Super Lightweight – Elle Brooke vs. Faith Ordway

Light Heavyweight – Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo

How to Watch MF & DAZN X 004: KSI vs. FaZe Temper Boxing Match Live Online

The Misfits boxing event begins at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on Saturday, January 14, 2023, live stream on DAZN.

