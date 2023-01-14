Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner Fight Stream, Watch it Live on MF & DAZN: KSI vs FaZe Temper

Filipino social media influencer Salt Papi will take on YouTube star and MMA/Boxer Josh Brueckner on the undercard of the Misfits & DAZN Series 004: KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr live stream event on January 14th.

Salt Papi who is no stranger to social media boxing events and Josh Brueckner is a professional MMA fighter and boxer. Both combatants are undefeated with a record of 2 and 0 and someones undefeated record will have to go.

Despite the difference in physiques, Salt Papi who is softer in the body and doesn’t look like Adonis carved out of granite like Brueckner, he is still a very dangerous fighter in the ring. They will fight in the cruiserweight division over 175 pounds.

Looks can be deceiving, but Brueckner is the favorite heading into the event due to his long history of martial arts and boxing training.

The main event of the evening is a 6 round boxing match between KSI the boss of the Misfits & DAZN: Boxing Series and popular gamer and one of the creators of FaZe clan, FaZe Temperrr.

KSI was beaming with confidence at weigh in and is ready to make an example of FaZe Temperrr. The long road ahead for KSI are fights with Tommy Fury, Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul who he wants the most in a super fight showdown that would be a guaranteed blockbuster on Pay-Per-view.

FaZe Temperrr wants to upset the apple card and beat KSI and show the world that he has gotten better as a boxer with the help of Malik Scott who is the head trainer of Heavyweight knockout artist Deontay Wilder.

The event will take place at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on DAZN the premiere sports live streaming service. For more information on tonight’s fight visit: https://misfitsboxing.com/

