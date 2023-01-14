Watch Elle Brooke vs Faith Ordway Fight on KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr Misfits Boxing Live Stream

Social media boxing matches and events are rising in popularity ever since KSI fought Logan Paul several years ago in the United Kingdom, events where social media stars from the world of YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Tik Tok, and now Only Fans have been trending.

Tonight January 14th, KSI takes on FaZe Temperrr in a boxing match stacked with social media stars including sexy star of Tik Tok and Only Fans fame Elle Brooke taking on Tik Tok star Faith Ordway in a women’s light welterweight attraction.

Brooke who comes from Great Britain has amassed a huge fan following on social media and Only Fans, Ordway comes from the United States and believes she has the better boxing skills and physical advantages to beat Brooke.

This fight is the only women’s bout of the evening but has generated a lot of buzz. Brooke has trained alongside Australian boxing champion Ebanie Bridges who recently announced she started her Only Fans page as well and is unashamed of using her physical looks and body to promote her fights.

The main event was originally supposed to be KSI fighting MMA fighter and Brazilian jiu-jitsu standout Dillon Danis of the United States, but Danis pulled out of the fight last minute forcing a replacement opponent so FaZe Temperrr stepped up.

Danis who is known for being training partners of Conor McGregor is also a known troll on Twitter, social media boxing fans were upset that he quit early and KSI was so pissed up he said Danis has been banned from all Misfits X DAZN boxing events.

MF & DAZN: Series 004 Full Fight Card

Cruiserweight – KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr

Light Heavyweight – Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti

Cruiserweight – Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner

Super Middleweight – TBA Mystery Opponent vs. BDave

Cruiserweight – Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz

Women’s Light Welterweight – Faith Ordway vs. Elle Brooke

Light Heavyweight – Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo

The broadcast begins at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on Saturday, January 14, 2023 on DAZN.

