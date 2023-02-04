Bellator 290: Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko 2 Free Live Stream Fight Prelims

Bellator 290: Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko 2 will take place at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on February 4th and will be live streamed on Paramount+ and on CBS.

The main event is a Bellator heavyweight championship rematch between current Bellator MMA champion Ryan Bader and the legendary MMA icon Fedor Emelianenko.

When Bader and Fedor first fought it was January 2019, and Bader was able to knockout the former PRIDE champion in the first round.

On Saturday night, this will be the final fight for Fedor who was once widely regarded as the greatest Mixed Martial Arts fighter, his era was bright but as all legends there comes a time to hang up the gloves, will he be able to retire from combat on a high note and get revenge over Bader and win heavyweight title? Fans can watch Bellator 290 to find out.

In the co-main event, undefeated Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen defends his belt against number one contender Anatoly Tokov and Sabah Homasi takes on fan favorite Brennan Ward in a middleweight bout to start the broadcast.

Before the main card, fight fans can watch the entire preliminary undercard for FREE on Bellator MMA’s official YouTube channel.

Main card

Bellator 290 Main Card (CBS/Paramount+)

Heavyweight Championship – Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko

Middleweight Championship – Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov

Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward

Free Preliminary Card (YouTube)

Neiman Gracie vs. Michael Lombardo

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev

Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf

Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson

Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova

Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov

Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo

Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro

Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya

Bellator 290: Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko free live stream prelims starts at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Saturday, Febrary 3, 2023 on Bellator MMA YouTube.



Video upload by BellatorMMA

Like this: Like Loading...