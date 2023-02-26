How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Fight Stream Live Online

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury takes place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26th and will be live streamed on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View in the USA and BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom.

Jake “The Problem” Child has taken the boxing world by storm ever since the fought on the undercard of his brother Logan Paul’s fight versus KSI several years ago.

Paul is one of the worlds most popular YouTube stars and he doesn’t need boxing to earn a living but he does it because he loves it.

He moved to Puerto Rico to train seriously and stay away from the distractions stateside because his focus is to become a boxing world champion in a few years time.

On Sunday night Paul will finally step foot in the ring against his rival Tommy Fury who also has a chip on his shoulder because he was called out as avoiding the fight twice when both fights got canceled.

The Fury name is also on the line with Tommy being the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, he is carrying the boxing legacy and if he loses against a YouTube star it would be a blow to

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Cruiserweight Championship – Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack (WBC Title)

Lightweight – Ashton Sylve vs. Maxwell Awuku

Lightweight – Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion

Cruiserweight – Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov

Light Welterweight – Adam Saleh vs. Stuart Kellogg

Light Welterweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronnald Martinez

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Online

The Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight live stream airs on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View in the USA and in the UK on BT Sport Box Office on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. For more information on how to watch visit: https://plus.espn.com/top-rank/ppv

