Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee Boxing Fight Live Stream Online on Zeus PPV

The Bad girls come out to play on Saturday night when “Baddies” Natalie Nunn and Tommie Lee trade blows on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Nunn has been furious the entire week of the fight, she almost came to blows on multiple occasions with her “Baddies” co-star and opponent Tommie Lee.

The weigh-in got feisty when Nunn said she wanted to fight Lee already and they had to be separated by security. They really built up the hype and the animosity is real and will carry over on fight night.

Nunn vs. Lee will be one of the more intriguing fights of the night and its set for three rounds at two minutes each round.

Tommie Lee, aka Atasha Chizaah Jefferson, is an Atlanta rapper who is best known for her stint on the VH1 reality TV series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and now on Baddies on the Zeus Network.

Natalie Nunn is a former soccer star for the University of Southern California and turned reality TV star on Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club, and several other reality shows including Baddies which she is executive producer.

The main event of the Zeus Pay-Per-View card is Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers in a 160 pound exhibition boxing bout.

Undefeated boxing legend Mayweather turned 46 years old and Chalmers is much younger at 35 and a former MMA fighter, both are retired from their respective sports and will entertain the fans in a exhibition that won’t go on their pro records.

Fight Line-Up

Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers

Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee

Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim

J’Hon Ingram vs. Meeks Kastelo

Antonio Zepeda vs. Christopher Lovejoy

Kevin Johnson vs. Mike Hales

Sammy-Jo Luxton vs. Hayley Barraclough

Watch the Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee Boxing Match Live Stream on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers, Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT on the Zeus Network Pay-Per-View ($29.99) for more information visit: https://www.thezeusnetwork.com/products/mayweather

