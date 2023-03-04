BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey Free Fight Live Stream Prelims Video

On March 4th the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London, England for BKFC 37: Connor Tierney vs. Jake Lindsey live on FITE with a FREE fight prelim card on YouTube.

The fight card will be stacked with 12 exciting bare knuckle matches including all British showdowns that will have the locals cheering.

The main event pits Connor “Brum Town Bomber” Tierney against undefeated Jake “Gypsy” Lindsey in a match contested at the 165-lbs welterweight limit.

Tierney come from the UK and at 28 years old he is much younger than the 36 year old Lindsey and will use that youth and conditioning on Saturday night to try and wear down the older fighter.

Lindsey is an American UFC veteran and former MMA fighter from Kansas and he has a perfect record in Bare Knuckle boxing with 3 wins, 0 losses and all 3 wins by way of knockout, he is looking to continue his stoppage streak tonight against Tierney.

In the co-main event two British fighters enter the BKFC ring for the first time, Rico “Bon Bon” Franco one of the best bare knuckle boxers in the UK will take on undefeated pro boxer Dan “Hurricane” Breeze in a welterweight bout that will be sure to excite the fans.

Before the main card, fight fans can enjoy a free three fight live stream preliminary card and countdown show on FITE.TV and the official Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship YouTube Page.

BKFC 37 Fight Card

Connor Tierney vs. Jake Lindsey

Rico Franco vs. Darren Godfrey

Terry Brazier vs. David Round

Lee Browne vs. Mason Shaw

Darren Hendry vs. Corey Harrison

Chaz Wasserman vs. Cedric Severac

Jack Draper vs. Robbie Kennedy

Gary Fox vs. Nathan Hind

Ben Bonner vs. Jamie Oldfield

Free Live Stream Preliminary Card

Ryan Carmichael vs. Will Cairns

Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy

George Thorpe vs. Jamie Hendry

Watch the FREE three fight preliminary card on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Official YouTube Page (Video Below). The main card begins at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

