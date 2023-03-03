Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo Live Stream Weigh-In Results Video

Watch the weigh-in live stream for Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo on Friday from Ontario, Caliornia. The event will also feature a co-main event Jarrett Hurd vs. Armando Resendiz and the opening bout is Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Garcia. SHOWTIME championship boxing will broadcast the fights live on March 4.

Brandon Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) of Texas and Filipino Mark Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) are former world champions who suffered their first professional losses recently and on Saturday night they are going to battle for the interim WBC title in hopes for landing another title shot in the future.

Figueroa lost his title to Stephen Fulton and Magsayo lost his belt to Rey Vargas. When a fighter loses his title for the first time it will show what he is truly made of because champions comeback from losses and only one fighter will prevail and the loser will have to take a step back and hope for another shot at title contention.

In the co-main event, former unified super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd (24-2, 16 KOs) fights Armando Resendiz (13-1, 9 KOs). Hurd is a trying to revive his career after suffering two losses and taking time off from the sport to regroup and focus on his comeback. Resendiz is going to be a good test for Hurd.

In the opening bout Amilcar Vidal (16-0, 12 KOs) and Elijah Lorenzo Garcia (13-0, 11 KOs) will trade blows in a battle of undefeated middleweights.

Fight Card and Weight Classes

Featherweight (126 lbs) Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo

Middleweight (160 lbs) Jarrett Hurd vs. Jose Armando Resendiz

Middleweight (160 lbs) Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Lorenzo Garcia

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) Terrell Gausha vs. Brandyn Lynch

Welterweight (147 lbs) Justin DeLoach vs. Travon Marshall

Super Lightweight (140 lbs) Enriko Gogokhia vs. Samuel Teah

Middleweight (160 lbs) Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses

Featherweight (126 lbs) Albert Gonzalez vs. Joseph Cruz Brown

Lightweight (135 lbs) Anthony Cuba vs. Darel Harris

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Daniel Blancas vs. Kynndale Prather

The Figueroa-Magsayo weigh in live stream results begins at 4pm ET/1pm PT on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 on YouTube.

Watch Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo at 9pm ET/6pm PT on Saturday, February 4, 2023 LIVE on SHOWTIME.

