Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen Free Fight Live Stream Before The Bell

Matchroom Boxing heads to the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on March 11, for a night of boxing action headlined by Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen and a stacked undercard with rising British talent and international talent from the Matchroom Boxing stable.

The event will be live streamed on DAZN and a Free preliminary live stream Before The Bell on YouTube.

Unbeaten American contender Diego Pacheco (17-0, 14 KOs) is inching closer to a world title shot at 168 pounds, and tonight he will try to shine against the durable Jack Cullen (21-3-1, 9 KOs) of the United Kingdom.

Pacheco, who was born in Los Angeles is one of Matchroom’s up and coming talents and he has his eyes set on the prize, with 14 of his 17 victories coming by way of knockout he means business and will go for the finish when he has an opponent hurt.

Cullen has a few losses and doesn’t have the highest KO ratio but he is a very game fighter who will test Pacheco. If he wins it will be somewhat of an upset but he believes he has the skill to pull it off in front of hometown support.

Fight fans can watch a Free preliminary card on YouTube featuring loads of young talent including the son of Ricky Hatton, Campbell Hatton taking on Michael Gonxhe in a 6 round super lightweight fight. The Before The Bell fight show will have four fights. Middleweight’s George Liddard and Daniel Przewieslik will fight in a 4 round bout. Aqib Fiaz takes on Dean Dodge in an 8 round super featherweight bout and Paddy Lacey and James McCarthy go head to head in a 6 round middleweight scrap.

Main Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen

Super Lightweight – Robbie Davies Jr vs. Darragh Foley

Heavyweight – Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani

Super Bantamweight – Peter McGrail vs. Nicolas Nahuel Botelli

Women’s Lightweight – Rhiannon Dixon vs. Vicky Wilkinson

Before The Bell Fight Card

Middleweight – George Liddard vs. Daniel Przewieslik

Middleweight – Paddy Lacey vs. James McCarthy

Super Lightweight – Campbell Hatton vs. Michael Gonxhe

Super Featherweight – Aqib Fiaz vs. Dean Dodge

Watch DAZN Before The Bell: Pacheco vs Cullen live stream on YouTube starting at 11:00 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

