Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs Gabe Rosado Free Fight Live Stream Prelims Video

Saturday night will be packed with action when Golden Boy Promotions heads to The Pyramid in Long Beach, California for another Golden Boy fight Night Card.

Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs. Gabe Rosado were originally scheduled to fight as the main event but Zurdo failed to make the 175-pound light heavyweight limit and the fight was called off.

Rosado will still get his fight money but refused to continue with the fight because the size difference was too much since he was coming up in weight from 168 pounds to fight the much bigger Zurdo he would be at a disadvantage.

This was a completely unprofessional move by Zurdo who weighed in over 180 lbs and couldn’t get down to 175 pounds. The Mexican star lost his first professional but to Dmitry Bivol and now continues his downward spiral, he he has since apologized but this is not a good look for a fighter who is coming off his biggest loss and trying to bounce back.

Rosado felt disrespected and hope to land another huge fight in the future, but they felt letdown by the moment after putting in months of hard work.

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. and Mercito Gesta were bumped to the main event, and the two lightweights are eager to put on a show as they fill the void for the headliner.

Before the main card on DAZN, fight fans will be able to watch a FREE live stream preliminary card featuring up and coming undefeated talent in the Golden Boy roster. The Free stream will be available on Golden Boy Promotions YouTube Channel.

Main Card

Light Heavyweight – Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs. Gabriel Rosado (Canceled)

Lightweight – Joseph Diaz Jr vs. Mercito Gesta

Lightweight – Oscar Duarte vs. Alex Martin

Super Welterweight – Eric Tudor vs. Damoni Cato-Cain

Preliminary Undercard

Featherweight – Jorge Chavez vs. Bryan Perez

Super Featherweight – Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Jonathan Perez

Super Featherweight – Patricio Manuel vs. Hien Huynh

The Free Ramirez vs. Rosado Live Stream Preliminary Card on YouTube starts at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and the main broadcast live stream on DAZN starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

