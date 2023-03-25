How to Watch Lawrence Okolie vs David Light Live Fight Stream on Saturday, March 25

Undefeated WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence ‘The Sauce’ Okolie puts his title on the line against fellow undefeated David Light of New Zealand on March 25th at the AO Arena in Manchester, England live on BOXXER.

Okolie (18-0, 14 KOs) of Great Britain, won the WBO cruiserweight title in 2021 when he stopped Krzysztof Glowacki in sixth round and went on to defend the belt against Dilan Prasovic and Michal Cieslak.

The hard hitting Okolie wants to unify all the belts at cruiserweight and on Saturday he will have to get by a motivated challenger from New Zealand to continue his championship reign.

Light (20-0, 12 KOs) isn’t well known outside of New Zealand, but he is ready to enter the UK in hopes of making some noise in the boxing world with an upset victory of Okolie. Being a world champion is extra motivation for Light who is entering the ring as a heavy underdog. He will need to bring his A game to claim the WBO title and achieve every fighters dream of becoming a world champion.

In the co-main event features undefeated heavyweight prospect Frazer Clarke (5-0, 4 KOs), who won a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, taking on 6ft 5in Romanian Bogdan Dinu (20-4-0, 16 KOs) in a big step up fight on his journey to title contention.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight Championship – Lawrence Okolie vs. David Light (WBO Title)

Heavyweight – Frazer Clarke vs. Bogdan Dinu

Women’s Super Featherweight – Karriss Artingstall vs. Linzi Buczynskyj

Super Featherweight – Michael Gomez Jr vs. Levi Giles

Super Middleweight – Callum Simpson vs. Celso Neves

How to watch Lawrence Okolie vs David Light Fight Stream Live Online

The broadcast begins at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT on Saturday, March 25, 2023 and will live stream online on Pro Box TV and in the UK on Sky Sports. For more information on Saturdays event visit: https://www.boxxer.com/events/fight-night-manchester-saturday-25-march-2023-ao-arena-manchester/

