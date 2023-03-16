Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert Fight Live Stream On Various Online Platforms

Popular former two-time world champion Jean Pascal returns to action on Thursday night against Germany’s Michael Eifert in a 12-round IBF light heavyweight title eliminator. The host venue will be the Place Bell in Laval, Canada.

Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) is a fan favorite in Canada and the exciting offensive fighter uses bursts of explosive speed from awkward angles to attack his opponents.

Pascal has fought a long list of great opponents and holds recent wins over Badou Jack and Meng Fanlong.

The former champ is still eager to test his skills against the best in the division, and at 40 years old, he still feels young and in good condition.

The goal for him is to fight against the unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev. If Pascal beats Eifert tonight he will be a huge underdog going up against an prime undefeated knockout artist in Beterbiev, but that is the type of thing that motivates Pascal to shock the world.

Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs) also wants to land the title shot and he knows he will be in hostile territory traveling from Germany to Canada in Pascal’s backyard.

The judges can favor the hometown fighter but Eifert will need to make sure he fights his best fight and doesn’t get caught with anything wild from Pascal.

This will be for the mandatory challenger spot and the winner could fight IBF champ Artur Beterbiev next unless he decides to unify all titles against undefeated WBA champion Dmitry Bivol.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert

Super Lightweight – Mathieu Germain vs. Steven Wilcox

Welterweight – Yoel Angeloni vs. Alexander Calixto

Light Heavyweight – Joseph Ward vs. Mario Andrade Rodriguez

Women’s Super Lightweight – Jessica Camara vs. Karla Ramos Zamora

Women’s Featherweight – Caroline Veyre vs. Anaelle Angerville

Women’s Bantamweight – Amanda Galle vs. Lorena Cruz Aispuro

The Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert fight will be available on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on various online and TV platforms, ESPN+ Live Stream service USA, on Canal Indigo, Bell TV, Shaw TV in Canada, and worldwide Live Streams on GYMBoxe.tv and FITE.TV.

