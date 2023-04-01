Live Stream: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin FREE Fight Prelims Video

On April fools day, Anthony Joshua will return to the ring against American Jermaine Franklin in a 12 round heavyweight main event at the O2 Arena in London, England live on DAZN.

British boxing star and former unified heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua is on the road back since losing back to back bouts against undefeated Oleksandr Uysk.

Joshua ditched trainer Robert Garcia and went with American trainer Derrick James and went to Texas to train which is something Joshua didn’t do his previous bouts he usually trains out of England and the comfort of familiarity.

To test the new trainer and fighter dynamic, they will go up against tough American Jermaine Franklin. This is also a great opportunity for Franklin since he has nothing to lose and all to gain if he can upset Joshua.

The Matchroom boxing card will air a free Before The Bell preliminary live stream card on YouTube featuring up and coming undefeated prospects.

The preliminary live stream will feature five bouts. John Hedges takes on Daniel Bocianski in an 8 round light heavyweight bout. Super lightweights Ziyad Almaayouf and Georgi Velichkov square off in a 4 rounder. Jordan Flynn and Kane Baker fight in an 8 round super featherweight scrap. Juergen Uldedaj goes up against Benoit Huber in a cruiserweight bout set or 8 rounds, and Heavyweights Peter Kadiru and Alen Lauriolle are set for a 6 round tussle.

Main Fight Card

Heavyweight – Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin

Heavyweight – Fabio Wardley vs. Michael Polite Coffie

Flyweight – Galal Yafai vs. Moises Calleros

Lightweight – Campbell Hatton vs. Louis Fielding

Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. River Wilson-Bent

Preliminary Undercard

Light Heavyweight – John Hedges vs. Daniel Bocianski

Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Georgi Velichkov

Super Featherweight – Jordan Flynn vs. Kane Baker

Cruiserweight – Juergen Uldedaj vs. Benoit Huber

Heavyweight – Peter Kadiru vs. Alen Lauriolle

The Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Before the Bell Live Stream Prelims start at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT on Saturday, April 1, 2023 on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube Channel.

Like this: Like Loading...