Watch MF & DAZN X Series 005: Jay Swingler vs NichLmao Fight Live Stream on DAZN

Watch MisFits & DAZN X Series 005: Jay Swingler vs. NichLmao live from the Telford International Centre in Telford, England on March 4, on DAZN.

Social media boxing shows are the hottest events in town, KSI one of the godfathers of the niche returns to England with his MF & DAZN X Series and this time it will be headlined by popular British YouTuber Jay Swingler and Singaporean/Swedish YouTuber and TikToker Nicholai Perrett aka NichLmao in a middleweight bout.

Swingler is amped up and motivated to be able to headline a fighter card in his hometown of Telford and he promises he will deliver a knockout on fight night. NichLmao had a more calm and playful demeanor and seems just happy to be able to compete in the main event.

The event will also have two MF title fights. MF lightweight champion Deen The Great will defend his belt against Pully Arif, and the vacant women’s MF flyweight title is up for grabs as Astrid Wett and AJ Bunker trade blows to become the inaugural champion.

In a special attraction bout, a unique tag-team boxing match will take place with B Dave and Luis Pineda teaming up to take on Ice Poseidon and Anthony Vargas, the bout will be fought at light heavyweight.

MF & DAZN X Series 005 Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Jay Swingler vs. Nicholai Perrett aka NicHLmao

MF Lightweight Championship – Deen The Great (Champ) vs. Pully Arif

Cruiserweight – King Kenny vs. Ashley Rak-Su

Light Heavyweight Tag-Team Mach – B Dave & Luis Pineda vs. Ice Poseidon & Anthony Vargas

MF Women’s Flyweight Championship – Astrid Wett vs. AJ Bunker

Cruiserweight – Ginty vs. Halal Ham

Lightweight – Walid Sharks vs. N&A Productions

Heavyweight – Tempo Arts vs. Godson Umeh

The Jay Swingler vs NichLmao social media boxing event takes place on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT and will live stream on the top streaming service DAZN. For more information on how to watch visit: DAZN.com

