Watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison Live Stream and Fight Results Online

The Premier Boxing Champions heads to Australia for Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison on March 11th, and a stacked card of boxing action to be shown live on SHOWTIME sports in the USA and KAYO Sports in Australia.

Tim Tszyu is following in his legendary father Kostya’s footsteps by trying to become a world champion, he was originally set to fight undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo but an injury suffered in sparring set that fight back and instead Tszyu opted to fight former champion Tony Harrison.

Harrison is the first man to defeat Jermell Charlo, in an upset that made Harrison the WBC champion. Harrison lost the rematch by KO and would still like a third fight with the hard hitting undisputed champion.

This is a meaningful fight for both involved. A win for Tszyu over a former world champion would show that he is the real deal, and a win for Harrison in Tszyu’s home country would prove he is still worthy of a rubbermatch with Charlo.

The event will feature other fights so tune in to Showtime Championship boxing and KAYO Sports for a fun night of boxing from the land down under.

Fight Card

Super Welterweight – Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison

Light Heavyweight – Paulo Aokuso vs. Yunieski Gonzalez

Super Bantamweight – Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny

Super Middleweight – Issac Hardman vs. Rohan Murdock

Super Welterweight – Nikita Tszyu vs. Bo Belbin

Super Welterweight – Koen Mazoudier vs. Ben Mahoney

Women’s Featherweight – Shanell Dargan vs. Courtney Martin

Light Heavyweight – Imam Khataev vs. Gi Sung Gwak

The Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison fight will take place at the Qudos Bank Arena in NSW, Australia on Saturday March 11 in the United States, and Sunday March 12 in Australia. The start time is 10:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm PT / 12 pm AEDT.

The event will be available to watch on SHOWTIME in the USA, and KAYO Sports in Australia. For more information visit: https://mainevent.kayosports.com.au/boxing/tim-tszyu-vs-tony-harrison

