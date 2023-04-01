Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Fight Stream, How to Watch, Date and Start Time

Matchroom boxing returns to the O2 Arena in London, England on April 1st for Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin.

Former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is on the road to title contention since losing his belts to Oleksandr Uysk. The popular British boxing star wanted to take on a very game opponent and he decided on American Jermaine Franklin.

In preparation for this fight Joshua moved his training camp to the USA under the tutelage of Derrick James. It was a much needed move for Joshua as he felt the change of scenery helped revive his hunger for boxing.

Jermaine Franklin is best known for his close and competitive fight with Dillian Whyte – a fight he lost via majority decision and many observers felt he won.

The Whyte loss was his only professional defeat, but on April fools day he is planning on a huge upset by using his movement and skill to outbox Joshua the same way Uysk did.

Joshua will have the size and power, but as seen before he has trouble with boxers who can move and don’t walk forward flat footed. Franklin will need to avoid the power shots in order to have a fighting chance.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin

Heavyweight – Fabio Wardley vs. Michael Polite Coffie

Flyweight – Galal Yafai vs. Moises Calleros

Lightweight – Campbell Hatton vs. Louis Fielding

Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. River Wilson-Bent

Light Heavyweight – John Hedges vs. Daniel Bocianski

Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Georgi Velichkov

Super Featherweight – Jordan Flynn vs. Kane Baker

Cruiserweight – Juergen Uldedaj vs. Benoit Huber

Heavyweight – Peter Kadiru vs. Alen Lauriolle

How to Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin Live stream online, Date and Start Time

The fight will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT on the DAZN live steaming service. For more information visit: https://www.matchroomboxing.com/events/joshua-vs-franklin/

